JOYCE GAIL (CANTERBURY) WAITE, 65, of Sissonville, went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2020, with her family by her side.
Joyce knew no stranger. Whether she had known you for five minutes, or five years, you were treated like family all the same. One would be hard pressed to find someone as selfless as Joyce. While she was always the life of the party, she was also known as the community grandmother. She had a heart of gold and was very kind and compassionate. She loved attending family gatherings. When she wasn't worrying about others, she would spend her time praising the Lord, listening to gospel music, and who could forget winning it big with her friends down at the bingo hall. She was deeply loved, will be forever missed, and will never be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank and Thelma Canterbury; brothers, Jessie, Bobby and Johnny Canterbury; and sisters, Pearl Adkins and Regina Slater.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest Waite; daughters, Kimberly Waite and Belinda Fisher; grandchildren, Shane Fisher (Cierra), Hardia and Culloden Ellis; great - granddaughter, Emma Fisher; brother, Larry Canterbury; sisters, Sharon Bowman, Patricia Landers, and Karen Greene. Joyce is also survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family that loved her dearly.
The family would like to thank the MICU Staff at CAMC General Hospital for their exceptional care for Joyce in her last days with us.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Al Mendez officiating. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, also at the funeral home.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Waite Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020