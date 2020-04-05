|
On Friday, April 3, 2020, JOYCE LEA BAILEY, of Dunbar, formerly of Alum Creek, a Loving Mother and Grandmother, passed away at the age of 87.
She was born April 1, 1933, at Brier Creek. Joyce was a member of the Independent Missionary Baptist of Alum Creek, where she helped in many church activities. and had a love of crafting, making quilts, knitting, crocheting, and clothing for her children. She retired from Union Carbide Purchasing Group.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, John N. and Gladys Zirkle; stepmother, Marie Zirkle; brother, Paul Zirkle and sister-in-law, Mamie Zirkle; and Ronald Bailey.
She is survived by her sons, Paul "Butch" (Patricia) Zirkle, Ronnie (Kathy) Bailey and David (Debbie) Bailey; daughter, Anita (Rick) Parish; and grandson, Nick Meadows (Brittany) who was like a son; 10 grandchildren, 27 great - grandchildren and one great - great - grandchild; special friend, James "Mac" Hill; and special nephews, Timmy and Mark Zirkle; and stepsister, Jean Nunn. She is also survived by special friends and neighbors through the years, The Chapman Family, Frank (Kim) and William Chapman, Ilene Hatch, Wanda Monday and Charlene Chapman along with many others.
A private graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 6, at Lively Cemetery, Sod, with Pastor Frank Chapman officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020