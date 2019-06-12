JOYCE TAYLOR, age 84, of Smithers, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, W.Va.

Joyce was born August 9, 1934, at Berry Mountain, Fayette County, W.Va. She was the eldest daughter of the late Forest and Maxine Frame Worstell of Oak Hill, W.Va.

She was a graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill. She graduated from Laird Memorial School of Nursing in 1956 and had a Board of Regents degree from West Virginia Institute of Technology, Montgomery, W.Va.

Joyce was a registered nurse and worked at Laird Memorial Hospital and Montgomery General for 30 years. She was Director of Nurses/Nursing Administrator for 25 years.

She was a member of the Boomer Baptist Church, a 50-year member of Kanawha Chapter #38, OES in Montgomery, and a member of the Laird Memorial Nurses Alumni. She was a former member of the Montgomery Women's Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John Albert Taylor II; her son, John Albert Taylor III; her parents, Forest and Maxine Worstell; a sister, Sheryl Blevins Worstell; and a nephew, Billie Forest Blevins.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Bethany Brannon Taylor, and one very special grandson, John Albert Taylor IV (J.T.) of DuPont City; her nephew's wife, Susan Blevins, and a special niece, Savannah Blevins of Oak Hill.

Visitation and viewing will be at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 13. There will be no formal service, but a committal service will be held at Montgomery Memorial Park, with Pastor Jim Dempsey officiating following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boomer Baptist Church, 1 Church Street, Boomer, WV 25031.

O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.