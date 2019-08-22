|
JOYCE TURLEY WARREN, 66, of Scott Depot, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at CAMC-Memorial Division following a long illness.
Born October 7, 1953, in South Charleston, she was a daughter of Wilfred E. and Marie Dazzo Turley. She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Lynda.
Joyce was a longtime cashier with Go-Mart of Hurricane and Teays Valley and was also formerly employed at Stone & Thomas and Elder - Beerman. She was a 1972 graduate of St. Albans High School and was a member of St. John United Methodist Church, Scott Depot.
In addition to her mother, Marie, Joyce is survived by her husband, Roy Lee Warren; her son, Jon Warren (Samantha) of Hurricane; brothers, Wayne Turley (Nina) of St. Albans and David Turley of Arizona; granddaughters, Kira and Kloey of Sissonville.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 23, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with her former Pastor Frank L. Frye officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until service time at the funeral home.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to either the or on Joyce's behalf.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019