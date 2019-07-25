JOYCE A. VANATER, 81, of Charleston went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, July 22, 2019, at CAMC General Division.

She was born December 15, 1937, in Charleston and was the daughter of the late George H. Carte and Syble A. Carte.

Joyce attended Stonewall Jackson High School, worked at the Diamond Department Store early in her life. Later after moving to Orlando, FL she started a painting business with her late husband Jack Vanater. She later retired from Eckerd Drug company. After her retirement she moved back to WV in 2001 to be near her family. Joyce was a Christian who loved the Lord. She loved all of God's creation, but especially her pets, her Maltese dogs and her two cats.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald G. Vanater and brother Bob Carte.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters Debbie Jo Owens (Jimmy) of Red House and Kimberly Bailey (Clarence) of Charleston, sisters Alice Cox of Riipley and Donna Dolin of Canton, OH, five grandchildren, JP Owens (Melinda) Angel Owens, Shain Vanater (Cassie), Jessie Vanater, and Cameron Bailey (Kayla), 12 great-grandchildren, Halea, Raven, Daniel, Vanderline, Wyatt, Hannah, Noah, Landon, Easton, Waylon, Katelyn, and Logan, and one great-great-granddaughter Brooklyn.

A Celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank, Peter the nurse in the ER, RN's Michael and Pauline in the Neuroscience ICU for the wonderful care they gave to our Mother and a special thanks to Kellie and Sherril with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, "CORE". Thank you to Stephen Blake for his comforting words and prayer when we really needed them.

Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Joyce's family