JUANITA J. LINKENHOKER, 85, of Scott Depot, entered into eternal rest and was received by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She graduated from South Charleston High School and was a loving mother and grandmother. Juanita enjoyed the holidays with her family and loved to decorate her home. She was preceded in death her father, James Bruce Holston, Sr. and mother Clemma Holston; her husband, Warren D. Linkenhoker; son, Terry Linkenhoker; brothers, James, Pete, Bill and Richard Holston; sisters, Margaret Hildenbrand and June Mace. Surviving are her sisters, Linda Hackney (Howard) and Mary McReynolds; sons, Roger Linkenhoker and wife Marty, Mike Linkenhoker; grandson, Rock Linkenhoker; great-grandchildren, Brooke and Allysa Linkenhoker; step-grandchildren, Haley Brogan and Danielle Neitz; step-great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Tommy Brogan, Syd Neitz and Payton Jarrett. Funeral service will be held at 2pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Chaplain Mike Jarrett officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 23 to July 25, 2019