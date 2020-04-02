Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
Juanita Haggerty
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Montgomery Memorial Park
More Obituaries for Juanita Haggerty
Juanita Jenee Haggerty

Juanita Jenee Haggerty Obituary

JUANITA JENEE HAGGERTY, 94, of Belle, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Good Living Assisted Care of Malden.
She was born June 18, 1925, at Beards Fork, W.Va., formerly of Sandusky, Ohio. Juanita was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church of Sandusky and attended Cedar Grove Baptist Church during her tenure in West Virginia.
Juanita was preceded in death by her spouse, Broncho Haggerty; son, Larry E. Murphy; grandson, Shawn Patrick Murphy; parents, Nathaniel and Minnie Lee; sister, Helen Mullins; brothers, Woodrow, Olney, Robert, Nathan, Carlos and William Lee.
She is survived by grandson, Larry (Dawn) Murphy, granddaughter, Regina Mitchell; step - granddaughter, Angela (Bob) Campbell; great-grandson, Mason Murphy; great - granddaughters, Shanna and Alayna Murphy, Ria Mitchell, RayAnn Campbell; and special niece, Hope Stanley.
The family would like to thank the staff of Good Living Assisted Care and the hospice nurses for their care and compassion shown to Juanita.
She will be interred at Montgomery Memorial Park following a graveside service, officiated by Reverend H.B. White Jr., on Friday, April 3, at 12 noon.
The family requests that everyone attending adhere to the "social distancing" order issued by the West Virginia Governor.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is assisting the Haggerty family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 2, 2020
