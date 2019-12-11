|
|
JUANITA MAE MULLINS, 84, of Montgomery, passed away December 6, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She is remembered by many for her unselfish way of caring for and giving to others. She loved to help people. Juanita dedicated her life to caring for her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She went well above what was expected for her grandchildren because she said doing for them brought her the most joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnel O. and Evelyn Wilkinson; sister, Louise Wilkinson; brothers, Arnold O. Wilkinson, Linvel Wilkinson, Orville "Jake" Wilkinson, Billy Wilkinson Sr., and Danny Wilkinson; daughter, Deborah Mullins; and two grandchildren.
Juanita is survived by two children, Mark Mullins of Cedar Grove and Juanita Shamblin of Jacksonville, Fla.; four granddaughters, Marsha (Ray) Orndorff of Cross Lanes, Marki (Josh) Magee of Cross Lanes, Katlin Mullins of Cedar Grove, and Misty (Jose) Strickland of Jacksonville, Fla.; six great-grandchildren, Joseph Orndorff and Elizabeth Orndorff of Cross Lanes, Tyler Mullins, Joshua Strickland, Alyson Strickland, and Victoria Westberry of Jacksonville, Fla.; plus numerous others that called her Granny throughout the years.
Juanita decided to continue to give even after death by donating her body to WVU School of Medicine.
Please join us in a celebration of her life at 6 p.m. Monday, December 16, at Hughes Creek Community Church's activity building. Food and drinks will be provided.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 11, 2019