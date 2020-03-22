|
"Life does not come with a manual. It comes with a mother."
JUANITA TRILBA MILLER, "Trilby," 96, of St. Albans, passed away on March 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born on January 16, 1924, the second of 16 children of the late James Ruffner and Ida Belle Cash Miles.
Trilby was preceded in death by her spouse, Jack Allen Miller. In addition, she was preceded in death by brothers, James Ruffner Miles, Jr., Kelly, LeRoy, Glenn, and Eugene; and sisters, Ruth Gibson and Joyce Miles.
She is survived by brothers Don (Mary Ellen) of Griffithsville, Stanley (Carolyn), Denny (Sharon), of St. Albans, and Jerry (Sharon) of South Charleston. Surviving sisters are Sue Hensley, Sandy Morris, Barbara Sexton, and Linda Byrd (Jack), of St. Albans.
Trilby is survived by four children, Mitzi (Chuck) Eckerline and Margie Peurach of Lexington, Ky., Molly (Sid) Patrick of Beckley, and Max Miller of South Charleston. In addition, she is survived by seven grandchildren, Tripp Eckerline (Christy), Molly Wilkinson (John), Tyler Peurach (Megan), Todd Peurach (Becca), Tanner Peurach, Casey Cales (Terri), and Jacob Cales (Sara). Great - Grandchildren are Rosie Eckerline, Lilly and Andrew Wilkinson, Sophie and Charlie Peurach, Grove and George Peurach of Lexington, Ky., and Cainan, Kylee, Kate, Josie, Layla, and Max Cales of Beckley.
Trilby was a longtime member of Highlawn Baptist Church. She graduated from St. Albans High School, then worked to save money to attend and complete Kanawha Valley Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Her first employment as a RN was at the Union Carbide Infirmary; she retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Trilby had an aura of gentle grace and kindness. She was humble, kind, and steadfast in her faith. She was an unwavering pillar of strength for her family and friends, providing help for many in times of trouble and need. She had a strong work ethic and a perseverance to always do what was right. She loved her neighbors, her friends she cooked with at the church, her home and tending her flowers. She loved her family. She was a wonderful mother and will live on in the hearts of those she touched.
The family would like to give special thanks to a special neighbor, Brenda Shamblin, and to her devoted caregivers, Belinda Dorsey, Nellie Stone, Denise Daniels, Linda Bryant, and Heidi Kidd.
For the safety of the family and community, there will be a private burial at this time, with Pastor Jason Robbins officiating. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highlawn Baptist Church at 2304 Jefferson Avenue, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020