JUDITH ANN DEMPSEY, 72, of Montgomery, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 12, 2020. She also joined her beloved husband of 48 years, Jack Dempsey.
Judy spent her life as a housewife taking care of her husband and three children whom she loved with all her heart. She was a member of the Church of Living Water in Deepwater.
She was also preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary Jane and Freddie Stanley Jr., and daughter-in-law, Tonia Dempsey.
Survived to cherish her memories are sons Michael Dempsey, East Bank, and Greg Dempsey (Amy), East Bank; daughter, Karen Dempsey, Oak Hill; two grandchildren, Allyson Dempsey, Buckhannon, and Landon Dempsey, East Bank; sister, Charlotte Birthisel Smith, Connecticut; a cousin whom she was very close too, Carolyn (Boots) Christiansen, Pennsylvania, and also, Pam Macleery, who she considered a sister.
A funeral service will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, with the Reverend Randy Black officiating. Friends may call one hour before service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation for their excellent care.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020