Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Boone Memorial Park
Madison, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Byus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith (Cooke) Byus


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith (Cooke) Byus Obituary

JUDITH "JUDY" (COOKE) BYUS, 83, went to her heavenly home on April 2, 2020. She was a resident of Madison and passed away peacefully in her house.
Born on September 10, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Denna and Esta Cooke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Byus, and brother, James "Jim" Cooke.
She was former secretary for J.R. Rogers, Attorney, and retired as secretary from Hobet Mining. She was a longtime member of Madison Baptist Church, where she had been active in the choir, women's circle, and children's program.
Judy is survived by son, Michael (Tammy) Byus of Mount Holly, N.C.; daughter, Susan (Mickey) Thompson, Madison; and son, John (Shannon) Byus of Olathe, Kan.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kris (Stacy) Byus, Denver, N.C., Carley Byus, Olathe, Kan., Tyler Thompson, Morgantown, Tahnee Thompson, Madison, and Savannah Byus, Mount Holly, N.C.; her great-grandchildren, Kenadee, Grayson and Barron Byus, Denver, N.C.; nieces, Kitty (Artie) Barker of Madison, Kim Dickenson of Grand Junction, Colo.,; nephews, Steve (Kathy) Byus, Jim (Donna) Byus of Madison, and their families.
A private visitation will be at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Boone Memorial Park, Madison, with Pastor Jim Butcher officiating.
A Memorial Service will be planned later for family and friends not able to join us now.
The family would like to thank her caregivers that became family to us over these past few years, Shirley, Essica, Emaly, Wendy, Janie, Barbra, and Ross.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Madison Baptist Church Food Pantry, 426 Second Street, Madison, WV 25130, or Dignity Hospice House, 557 Main Street, Chapmanville, WV 25508.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -