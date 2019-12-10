|
JUDITH CAROLL (KISER) ACTON, 73, entered into eternal rest on December 1, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born May 3, 1946, to the late Eugene Waylon Kiser and Mildred Beatrice (Leftwich) Kiser.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Jack Acton; and sister, Mary Ann (Kiser) McCormick.
Judith is survived by her son, Curtis Eugene Acton (Andrea); granddaughter, Emeralld Forrest Stoops (Jesse); two great-grandsons, Bryar Cole Stoops and Cohen Tate Stoops; brother; Jack Eugene Kiser; special sister, Enola Gay Ellis (Larry); and many nieces, nephews, and friends she loved dearly.
A service to celebrate Judith's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Elk River Church of the Nazarene, where Judith was a longtime member. Pastor Randy Ledsome will be officiating the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 10, 2019