|
|
JUDITH DIANA KING, age 75, formerly of Chesapeake, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, after an extended illness.
Judy was born September 14, 1944, in Charleston, daughter of the late Eldridge and Beatrice Humphreys.
Judy is survived by her loving children, Kelly King, Angela Ward (Cliff), and John King (Debra); her grandchildren, Madison and Bryce Ward, and Maverick and Blake King; her brother, Charles Painter.
A tribute to the life of Judy will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Poca, West Virginia, is serving the King family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020