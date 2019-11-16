Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judson Hedrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judson Ray Hedrick Sr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judson Ray Hedrick Sr. Obituary

JUDSON RAY HEDRICK SR., 89, of Campbell's Creek, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Judson was born in Putnam County on August 15, 1930, a son of the late Clarence and Hilda Wagner Hedrick. He was retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways and during his early years he worked as a Coal Miner.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Larry Hedrick; grandson, James Cash; sisters, Linda McFarland and Peggy Steele; brothers, Jimmy, Robert, Billy and Tommy Hedrick; and a special son-in-law, Don Neal.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 70 years, Wanda Jean Hedrick; daughters, Janet Laurent of South Charleston, Diana Bartley Huddleston and Loretta Neal, both of Campbell's Creek; sons, Gary (Elaine Perry) Hedrick and Michael (Beverly) Hedrick, all of Campbell's Creek; sisters, Carolyn Hill of Corbin, KY, and Shirley (Jack) Dailey of Bancroft; brother, Junior Hedrick of Braxton County; granddaughter they raised, Missy Vance of Berlin, PA; 25 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, November 18, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, WV, with Rev. John Hathaway officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, at the funeral home.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -