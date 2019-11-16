|
|
JUDSON RAY HEDRICK SR., 89, of Campbell's Creek, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Judson was born in Putnam County on August 15, 1930, a son of the late Clarence and Hilda Wagner Hedrick. He was retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways and during his early years he worked as a Coal Miner.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Larry Hedrick; grandson, James Cash; sisters, Linda McFarland and Peggy Steele; brothers, Jimmy, Robert, Billy and Tommy Hedrick; and a special son-in-law, Don Neal.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 70 years, Wanda Jean Hedrick; daughters, Janet Laurent of South Charleston, Diana Bartley Huddleston and Loretta Neal, both of Campbell's Creek; sons, Gary (Elaine Perry) Hedrick and Michael (Beverly) Hedrick, all of Campbell's Creek; sisters, Carolyn Hill of Corbin, KY, and Shirley (Jack) Dailey of Bancroft; brother, Junior Hedrick of Braxton County; granddaughter they raised, Missy Vance of Berlin, PA; 25 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, November 18, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, WV, with Rev. John Hathaway officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 16, 2019