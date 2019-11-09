|
|
JUDY ANN (McDANIEL) GREEN, 68, of Georges Creek, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Judy was a daughter of the late Clarence and Ruby (Landers) McDaniel. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Jerry and Jimmy McDaniel; sisters, Alice Sater and Linda McDaniel; and several nieces and nephews.
Judy was a 1970 graduate of DuPont High School and worked for Macke Company with the former C&P Telephone Company. She was a member of Little Creek Church of Jesus Christ for 35 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 43 years, Timmy Green of Georges Creek; son, Tracy (Shannon) Green of Campbells Creek; grandchildren, Summer, Trenton, Triston and Tucker, all of Campbells Creek; brothers, Cecil (Janet) and Darrell (Alma) McDaniel, all of Georges Creek; uncles, Bobby (Ritha) Hamilton of Cross Lanes and Stanly (Shirley) Landers of Campbells Creek; sister-in-law, Linda (Reed) McDaniel of Nitro; in-laws, Tina Miller, Brenda and Eddie Layton, Karen and John Pomeroy, David and Vickie Green, Charles and Patricia Green, Allen and Nicole Hensley and Roger Green.
The family would like to thank Alma, Becky, Jessica, Lori, Larna, and Amy her home health nurse, Stacy Moore, and her PA, Jade Smith, for all their love and care for Judy.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, November 11, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastors Ginger Hodge and Sherry Perdue officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 9, 2019