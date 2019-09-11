Home

Judy Ann Myers

Judy Ann Myers Obituary

JUDY ANN MYERS, 58, of Elkview, went to her Heavenly home, Sunday, September 8, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Myers, and her father, Charles Brisendine.
Judy attended Mt Pleasant Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a great friend to many. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and she loved the color purple.
Judy is survived by her son, Adam (Siearra) Myers of Pinch; daughter, Rachael Myers of Big Chimney; mother, Irene Brisendine of Clio; and grandchildren; Emily, Skylar, Olivia, Adalynn and Aven.
It is with deep regret that due to other family members making the funeral arrangements, the services for Judy will not be open to the public. A future memorial service for Judy's friends and family to honor and celebrate her life will be held at a later date by her loving son, Adam Myers.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019
