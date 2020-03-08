|
JUDY CHARLENE (KING) DURHAM, 71 years of age, of Summersville, formerly of Clendenin, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Charles Avery and Janie M. Bibee Durham and was born at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, February 9, 1949. Judy was a former beautician and caregiver. She was a member of Christ's Baptist Church at Clendenin.
She was also preceded in death by brothers Charles A. Jr. and Roger Durham; sisters Wanda Spence and Susie Reyes.
Surviving: Two sons, Ronald C. (Katie) Clark of St. Albans, Rodney C. (Pam) Clark of Buffalol two daughters, Samantha (Nick) Harmon of Clendenin, Miranda (Eric) King of South Charleston; sister, Sarah (Arlen) Gregory of Summersville; grandchildren, Travis, Tyler, Jaxon, Cash and Cruz; several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to nieces Kimberly Spence and Gene' Willis, sister Sarah Gregory and husband Arlen, sister-in-Law Heide Durham and Hospice for their love and care during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville, with Pastor David Lucas and Pastor Butch Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery at Glade Creek.
Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020