JUDY ELAINE NEAL, 67, of Charleston, passed away Sunday December 1, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Judy was born in Grafton on September 19, 1952, a daughter of the late Harold and Gladys Murphy Neal. She was a 1970 graduate of Charleston High School; a 1974 graduate of Morris Harvey College, where she played basketball; and she also attended the University of South Florida. She was an avid WVU Fan. Judy was retired from the WV Division of Rehabilitation Services and was currently teaching at St. Agnes School in Kanawha City. Judy was a member of the Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, where she participated in many of the Church Activities, including playing softball and volleyball.
Judy touched many lives and will be missed by her family and many friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Kemp Neal.
Judy is survived by her brother, Mark W. Neal of Spencer; two nephews, Jason P. Neal of Charleston and Jacob E. Neal of Grafton; two great nieces and one great nephew; and several step nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 6, at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, Kanawha City, with Dr. Bob Kirby officiating. At Judy's request, she then will be cremated.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 4, 2019