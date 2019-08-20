Home

Waters Funeral Chapel Inc
411 Water St
Summersville, WV 26651
(304) 872-2111
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jodie Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Jodie Missionary Baptist Church
Judy Fay McGraw


1950 - 2019
Judy Fay McGraw Obituary
JUDY FAY McGRAW, 68 of Jodie, received her angel wings Sunday August 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her family after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Jay and Glenna Kiser Morris and was born in Nicholas County October 2, 1950. Judy was a homemaker and member of the Jodie Missionary Baptist Church.
She was also preceded in death by brothers; James Morris and David "Creek Chub" Morris.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, James "Tuffy" McGraw; Son, James (Cindy) McGraw Jodie; Daughter, Helen (Aaron) Myers Cottageville; 5 Grandsons, Christopher, J.C., Brandon, Wyatt and Wade.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday August 21st in the Jodie Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Sears officiating. Burial will follow in the Rich Creek Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday,
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
