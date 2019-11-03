|
|
JUDY K. "PATTY' (BROWN) HOLDREN, 73, of London, W.Va., went to heaven to be with our Lord and Savior with her family gathered around her on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Peggy and Leonard Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary L. Holdren; nephew, Mark Gray; and grandson, Christopher Hamrick.
Our mother was the kindest, sweetest and most loving person and we were blessed to call her Mom. She gave her all to her family and always put us first. Mom was known for her ability to cook and bake the best food in the upper Kanawha Valley.
She spent her life raising her children and grandchildren. She attended Hughes Creek Community Church and loved the Lord.
She is survived by daughters Kimberlie Brogan of Shrewsbury, Janie Hamrick of London; sons, Christopher Hamrick (Karla Boyd) of London and David (Sarah) Hamrick of Scott Depot; and son-in-law, Robert Brogan; the lights of her life were her grandchildren: Michael, Travis and Timmie Brogan, Andrew (Kim) Hamrick, Jenna and Grant Hamrick, Jacobi Hamrick, and Marty Woods II, and great-grandchildren: Aiden Sims, Kayden, Khloey and Grayson Hamrick, and one on the way; sisters, Carol Confere, Jeanie Brown, Betty (Charlie) Riddle; niece, Krista (Jeremy) Clark, and Kinsley Clark, who loved her aunt Patty. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and other family members that loved her very much.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, at the Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at the church.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Holdren family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019