Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O Dell Funeral Home
Montgomery, WV
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens
Glasgow, WV
View Map
Judy Virginia Hudnall


1945 - 2019
Judy Virginia Hudnall Obituary

JUDY VIRGINIA HUDNALL, 74, of Crown Hill, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2019, after a short illness. She was born on May 16, 1945, to the late Holbert G. Moss and Arretta Hitt-Jenkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Johnnie Hudnall, twin sister Judith Fout, and a host of sisters and a brother.
She is survived by her brother Darrell (Cathy) Ludwig of Texas; children: Sherry (Mike) Tucker of Charleston, Stacy (Vance) Auber of East Bank, Christy (Brian) Stoops of Crown Hill, and Tyler (Emily) Hudnall of Hernshaw; grandchildren: Chris (Alyssa) Auber, Trevor (Haley) Auber, Richie (Jenny) Auber, Jordan Kirk, Cameron Stoops, John Kirk, and Joey Stoops; great-grandchildren: Laken, Madilynn, Lexah, Leeland, Avery, Lawson, and Vivian, as well as a host of nieces and nephews she loved dearly, including her special boys Aiden, Christian, and Ethan Holcomb, and all the kids that touched her life and called her Nana throughout the years.
Friends may visit Wednesday, July 24, from 6-8 p.m. at O Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held Thursday at noon at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with John Paul Stephenson officiating.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to
www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 23 to July 25, 2019
