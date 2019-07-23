

JUDY VIRGINIA HUDNALL, 74, of Crown Hill, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2019, after a short illness. She was born on May 16, 1945, to the late Holbert G. Moss and Arretta Hitt-Jenkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Johnnie Hudnall, twin sister Judith Fout, and a host of sisters and a brother.

She is survived by her brother Darrell (Cathy) Ludwig of Texas; children: Sherry (Mike) Tucker of Charleston, Stacy (Vance) Auber of East Bank, Christy (Brian) Stoops of Crown Hill, and Tyler (Emily) Hudnall of Hernshaw; grandchildren: Chris (Alyssa) Auber, Trevor (Haley) Auber, Richie (Jenny) Auber, Jordan Kirk, Cameron Stoops, John Kirk, and Joey Stoops; great-grandchildren: Laken, Madilynn, Lexah, Leeland, Avery, Lawson, and Vivian, as well as a host of nieces and nephews she loved dearly, including her special boys Aiden, Christian, and Ethan Holcomb, and all the kids that touched her life and called her Nana throughout the years.

Friends may visit Wednesday, July 24, from 6-8 p.m. at O Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

A graveside service for family and close friends will be held Thursday at noon at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with John Paul Stephenson officiating.

