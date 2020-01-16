|
JULI M. CRAWFORD, 55, of Charleston, gained her wings January 9, 2020. Leaving behind her sister, Lisa Higginbotham, and her beloved children, Cassidy Crawford and Nathaniel Crawford, whom her world revolved around. Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at New Millennium Full Gospel Fellowship, St. Albans. Friends and family may gather at 1 p.m. Pastor Rick Neal will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020