JULIA HASTINGS BUCKLEY, 87, of Winfield, passed away August 30, 2019, following a short illness.
Julia was born May 13, 1932, in Kanawha County.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Charles Gorley Buckley; parents, James and Carrie Hastings of Hernshaw, WV; brother, James Hastings of Hartwell, GA; and sisters, Phyllis Hill and Maxine Huey of Russell Springs, KY, and Eva Meadows of Charlotte, NC.
She is survived by her son, Charles D. Buckley (Kathy) of Hurricane, WV; daughter, Carrie L. Mallory (Roger) of South Charleston, WV; daughter, Kelli D. Fewell (Bryan) of Winfield, WV; brother, Jack Hastings of Scott Depot, WV; sisters, Betty Ellis of Russell Springs, KY, Patsy Hughes of Charlotte, NC; and three grandchildren, Quentin C.B. Buckley (Caitlyn) and Christian Buckley of Hurricane, WV and, Aaron Fewell of Winfield, WV.
Julia was retired from the Putnam County Board of Education where she served in various roles of support to children in the exceptional education program. She also enjoyed supporting student in extracurricular and life skills, serving for many years as a 4-H leader and team parent. An expert seamstress, her gifts of handmade quilts adorn the homes of many friends and family, and her skilled alterations perfected countless students' majorette, cheerleading and band uniforms for local schools.
Her love was shown in service. She prepared countless meals for her church, the Winfield Presbyterian Church, as well as the local assisted living facility, Patton House. Her Christian walk was seen through devotion in her daily walks as mother, wife, grandmother, and friend according to Micah 6:8's admonition to "do justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with thy God." She especially enjoyed the role of grandmother and had a unique loving relationship with each of her three grandsons. She was a mainstay in all their school and sporting events and backyard arrowhead-seeking adventures. She was also a die-hard fan of Marshall University, Randy Moss and Tiger Woods, and suffered no criticism of any of them lightly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, with a two-hour visitation prior to service. Dr. David Bush will be officiation. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in her honor to Hospice.
Isaiah 40:11 "He gathers the lambs in His arms."
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 3, 2019