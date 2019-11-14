|
|
JULIE ANN "JULES" GREATHOUSE, 61, of Nitro, passed away November 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky., following a long, but courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
She was born June 1, 1958, in Spencer, daughter of Virginia L. Hoskins Greathouse, of Nitro, and the late Ernest L. Greathouse. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael; paternal grandparents, Edgar and Ninneveh Greathouse; and maternal grandparents, Euell and Eunice Hoskins.
Julie is a graduate of Sissonville High School, class of 1976. She also attended Marshall University and West Virginia State College. She was employed with BB&T with over 40 years of service. Some of Julie fondest memories as a child was when her family lived at Ward and their time spent at the family camp at Cowen on the Williams River.
Julie loved to travel, cook, craft, shoot pool, go to yard sales and estate sales. She owned her own business, "Simply Jules," selling Costume Jewelry at Capitol Flea Market. But most of all, she loved her time spent at the family camp in Pocahontas County at Woodrow.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, Greg, of Cross Lanes; nephew, Christopher, of East Bank; nephew, Scott (Rose), of Charleston; and so many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly. Special best friends, Judy Cochran, of Scott Depot, Karen Rider, of Mink Shoals, and Douglas Goodis, of Miami, Fla., and her cat, "Nellie Bly" was such a ray of sunshine in her daily life.
Julie was an Organ Donor and it was her wishes to be cremated and no service.
Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Eventide Cemetery, Spencer, with Pastor Shane Greathouse officiating.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019