JULIE MARIE
(MOLLOHAN) GRAY, 59, of Wallback, went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Mollohan and brother, Billy Mollohan, Jr., both of Elkview.
She is survived by her loving husband, Marvin Gray of Wallback; her son, Gary (Holly) Gray of Wallback; daughters, Brandy (Aly) Prado of Smyrna, DE and Missy (Scott) Flowers of Walton, KY; mother, Nancy Mollohan of Elkview; sisters, Sharon (Harold) Belcher of Elkview and Libby (Danny) Brigman of Crowley, TX; 6 grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service 1 p.m., Saturday, August 3rd at the Gospel Light Community Church on Rt. 119 and Gabe Road.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfunerahome.com.
Wilson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gray family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 26 to July 28, 2019