|
|
JULIETTE TRIEGERE, 72, who was born in Hungary, lived in Paris and New York City, but chose to call Charleston, W.Va., home, died December 18, 2019, of complications from heart disease.
Juliette will be remembered by many for a cuisine matched by few. Working as a housekeeper and personal chef, she became known throughout Charleston by those who had the pleasure of attending private parties; she considered each a friend.
As a Chef de Cuisine, Juliette used many recipes from her French grandmother's kitchen and delighted children with her delicate Madeleines.
She willingly shared stories of her personal journey. The journey was complicated. Her family fled Budapest in fear of the Nazis; she had family members and friends who died in concentration camps. While Paris was home for many years, it was in New York City that she found her niche in retail sales and nourished her flair for fashion.
Juliette expressed love of family and was proud to have come from several generations of rabbis. Her friends are grateful to Rabbi Victor Urecki for visiting her at CAMC's General Division Hospital.
Reading of her death, one observed, "I choose to remember her kindness. She seemed to desperately need friendship and went the extra mile to nurture people she cared about." We can only hope Juliette was nurtured in return.
Rabbi Urecki mentioned in his 2019 Hanukkah message that we are each to burn one candle every day by extending care to another. "In so doing, light and goodness will illuminate our world."
Juliette lit many candles, and we are grateful.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 24, 2019