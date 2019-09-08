|
PAMOLON JUNE (HENSLEY) HUBBARD THOMAS, of Racine, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Hillcrest Nursing Center, Danville.
She was born August 8, 1937, in Seth, a daughter of the late E. A. "Dutch" and Eliza Kinder Hensley. She was a member of Hopkins Fork Community Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Hubbard; brother, Ray; and her second husband, William D. Thomas.
She is survived by her son, Howard "Chip" Hubbard and son-in-law Mark Eads of South Charleston; daughter by choice, Judy Curry; brothers and their wives, Bobby and Ann Hensley of Seth, Jerry and Virginia Hensley of Peytona; sister, Gail Dulabhan of Dunbar; eight stepchildren, 40 grandchildren, 74 great - grandchildren, and 14 great - great - grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She loved them all.
"Thanks to Connie for taking care of me. My dear friend Sharon Bowles and her family, Ron and Chris, were always there for me. Thanks."
Funeral services will be held at 1 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, September 10, in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va., with Clergy Rev. Ronnie Santonio. Interment: Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019