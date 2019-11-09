|
JUNE PAMELA "PAM" REYNOLDS, 96, of Mink Shoals, passed away surrounded by her family and dogs at her home on November 4, 2019.
She was born on June 6, 1923, in New York, New York, to the late George and Erma Stemler.
Pam was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Reynolds, and infant son, John ("Neil").
Pam is survived by her daughters, Nora Smith (Chris) of Shepherdstown and Dr. Diana Reynolds, M.D. (Kenny Kemp) of Charleston; her son, Brian Reynolds (Marty) of St. Albans; nine grandchildren, Nicola Smith, Dr. Ted Smith, D.D.S., John C. "Neil" Reynolds IV, Brooke Frost, Kristina Kemp, Sarah Kemp, Drew Kemp, Sean Kemp, and Jack Kemp; three great-grandchildren, Jackson and Holston Smith, and Oliver Frost; two step - grandchildren, Stephanie Freeman and April Lipscomb; her two dogs, Buster and Molly Brown; and many nieces and nephews.
Pam was an English major and graduate of Wells College, having been accepted with a full scholarship for her writing ability. She also received her M.A. degree from Columbia University. Pam taught English at Fox Lane High School in Bedford, New York. She was an avid reader and authored four books for young people (Horseshoe Hill, A Different Kind of Sister, Will The Real Monday Please Stand Up, and Earth Times Two). She was also known for her porcelain dolls which were sold by FAO Schwarz. Pam enjoyed painting and working in her local library in a program designed to revive the art of story telling to children. She also had a leadership role with the Golden Bridge Hounds Pony Club, as all the family were avid horse riders. She was the past president of an amateur rock hound club in Bedford, New York. Her favorite things in life were her children, grandchildren and dogs. Pam loved playing bridge and mahjong with her dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 9, 2019