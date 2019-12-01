|
|
JUNE (BLACKBURN) SYDENSTRICKER, 85, a former longtime resident of Charleston, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Madison County, Ky.
She was born March 23, 1934, in Kermit, W.Va., and was the daughter of Melvin C. Blackburn and Antha Harmon Moore. With Bachelors and Master's degrees from Marshall University, June retired from the West Virginia State Tax Department Personnel Office. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Kenneth F. Stryker of Mason, Ohio.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving son, Kenneth C. Sydenstricker; her grandchildren, Ali Rose Sydenstricker and Cory Alan Sydenstricker of McMinnville, Tenn.; and her daughter, Jo Anna Stryker of Richmond.
Burial will follow in Spring 2020, at the Blackburn Family Plot in Warfield, Ky.
In tribute, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Care Plus of Berea, Ky., who were so kind to our family during this sad time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019