JUNE ELIZABETH WARHOFTIG, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 in Houston, TX, surrounded by the love of family. Her legacy as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend will live on through those who love her. June's beautiful soul touched countless lives performing as principal flutist for more than 30 years in the WV Symphony, teaching flute, playing tennis, softball, bowling and volleyball, creating gourmet meals, sewing clothes and gifts for others, and shared her music and dedication to both Blessed Sacrament and Temple Israel.
June was born on July 27, 1943, in Utica, NY. She graduated from Crane School of Music at the State University of New York at Potsdam in 1965 where she met the love of her life, Barry. They married and moved to Charleston in 1967 where they raised their two children, David and Rebecca. They lived in South Charleston for 53 years, before retiring to Deerfield Beach, Florida. June is survived by her beloved husband Barry, son David and daughter-in-law Colleen Warhoftig, daughter Rebecca and son-in-law Peter Schlies, brother Michael McHale, sister-in-laws Letty and Judy McHale, and grandchildren Andrew, Zachary and Ellie Warhoftig, and Sara, Mark, Patrick, Philip, and Daniel Schlies. She is preceded in death by her father Charles McHale, her mother Lilla Wolf, and her brother David McHale.
June was one of four teacher trainers for the Suzuki Flute method in the US. Her smile, musical gift and inspiration will be missed, but not forgotten. June never met a challenge she wasn't willing to tackle. She loved music and sports - especially anything WVU and Florida Panthers hockey, but her absolute best work was her incredible marriage to Barry. Their 53 years of wedded bliss is the benchmark for anyone looking for a loving, lifelong relationship.
A visitation will be held from 7 - 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 27th, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston. An interfaith funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28th, at noon at Blessed Sacrament. Burial services will follow at B'nai Israel in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
In light of the incredible care and compassion that was shown for June in Houston the family has requested that donations either be sent to UT Health Memorial (www.giving.uth.edu/memorial), PO Box 1321, Houston, TX 77251, or to Hospice Care West Virginia (www.hospicecarewv.org) 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020