Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna, WV - Vienna
3005 Grand Central Ave.
Vienna, WV 26105
(304) 295-6606

Junice C. Collias


1924 - 2020
Junice C. Collias Obituary

JUNICE C. COLLIAS, 95, of Vienna, W.Va., passed away March 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was born April 15, 1924, in Kanawha County, W.Va., a daughter of the late John Van and Beulah Wills Whitlock.
Junice formerly worked as a sales lady for Frankenburgers and Quality Shop in Charleston. She was a member of the Amhurst Presbyterian Church. She loved to paint, write poetry and reading and studying her Bible. She loved her family, especially her great - grandchildren.
Junice is survived by her daughter, Connie L. Corry (Joe) of Vienna; her son, John Collias (Connie) of Elk River, W.Va.; a sister, Joyce Pascavis of Charleston, W.Va.; a brother, Fred Whitlock (Biddy) of Pawleys Island, S.C.; three grandchildren, Scott Collias of Elk River, Jamie Reynolds (Steve) of Walker, W.Va., and Tracy Martin (Joe) of Parkersburg; seven great-grandchildren, J.D., Savannah, Maya, Jalen, Kiana, Milla and Asa, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John M. Collias; two brothers, Ronald and Charles Whitlock; and two sisters, Doris Holmes and Mary Weber.
A private graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Cross Lanes, W.Va.
Abiding with State of West Virginia recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no visitation or greeting of friends and extended family. If you would like to send a note to the family please mail to Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Ave., Vienna, WV 26105, who is honored to serve the Collias family.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Amedisys Hospice for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations may be made to Mid Ohio Valley, 1218 Market St., Parkersburg, WV 26191.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 19, 2020
