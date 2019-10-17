|
|
JUSTIN LEE GIBSON, 39, of Sissonville, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, after a short illness.
He was a kind-hearted soul who never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Reedy Harding; his paternal grandparents, Lee and Nola Harding; and his maternal grandfather, Nester Gibson.
Surviving are his daughter, Hayley Gibson of Ravenswood; his mother, Laura Gibson, and grandmother, Maisie Gibson, both of Sissonville; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who are also left to mourn his passing.
Private family graveside services and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Sissonville Memorial Gardens, Sissonville, with Delaney Tignor officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Gibson Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019