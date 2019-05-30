

JUSTIN LYNN GORDON, 41, of Cross Lanes, passed away on May 27, 2019.

He loved working for Span 1 doing bridge inspections, was excited about learning new things and meeting people. When not working on the job, Justin always was there to help family anyway he could. He was hard working, gentle, kind, loving and a real blessing. Justin will forever be loved and missed beyond what we can express. He was saved at church camp at age 14.

Justin proudly served his country and retired from the U.S. Army Reserves, having served in Iraq.

Surviving him are his parents: mother and stepfather, Becky and Scotty Coffman of Cross Lanes; father and stepmother, John and Kathy Gordon of Winfield; his sisters: Melissa Calhoun of Ripley and Shannon Holsclaw of Georgetown, KY; brothers: Brian Gordon of Wake Forest NC, Travis Gordon of Hurricane, Scott Coffman of Hurricane, Tim Street of Hurricane and Nick Street of Wesley Chapel, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Justin will be 2 p.m. Friday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor Jerry Losh officiating. Burial will follow in Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock, WV.

Friends may visit an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may visit his tribute at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.

Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV, is honored to handle Justin's arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019