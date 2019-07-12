Resources More Obituaries for Kameron Cline Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kameron Nicole Cline

Ms. KAMERON NICOLE CLINE, March 21, 1997, to July 4, 2019, embodied the best of qualities in a young woman. She was a loyal friend, compassionate, joyful, and smart. These exceptional characteristics were evident early in her life and never wavered.

Kameron Nicole Cline, 22, of West Palm Beach, Fla., died July 4, 2019, in a helicopter accident off the Bahamas coast. Her father, Chris Cline, 60, and five other people perished in the crash.

Kameron graduated from Louisiana State University in May where she earned a business degree with a concentration in finance. At LSU, she was a member of the Phi Mu social sorority.

She blended her academic accomplishments with fun times with her friends and family, beach excursions, music, travel, and watching movies. Her eclectic music tastes ranged from Taylor Swift, to Shakira and Rihana and from Jeezy to Bob Marley and Eminem, and most recently Pink Floyd and the Beatles. Her favorite time on the water was when she was wakeboarding.

Beyond her academic and social activities, Kameron did community service in Africa, mission trips with Christ Fellowship to Haiti, and volunteered with various other non-profits including Place of Hope and Samaritans Purse. She always held a special place in her heart for underprivileged children.

Kami, as she was called, was quiet, observant, smart, and always kind. She would not say anything if she did not have something good to say. Her compassion was constant and evident. On a trip to St. Vincent and the Grenadines with her best friend Brittney Searson, she was the perfect ambassador for her school and for her country. She readily engaged with the Vencentians and was moved to help the less privileged. She persuaded her father to make a generous donation to assist students from the tiny island of Mayreau to attend school on neighboring Union Island. The islands nations called with their condolences after hearing of her passing.

In 2015, Kameron graduated from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens where she was a track athlete. The Benjamin School said of Kameron, "Around campus, Kameron was known for her fun and upbeat personality. She joined the track team and excelled at the long jump, even qualifying for the state finals during her first year on the team."

Kameron and Brittney attended LSU together where they were sorority sisters and roommates. Brittney, 21, also perished in the accident. The Benjamin School has ordered to fly flags at half-staff in their memory.

In a statement, Kameron's family said she was "a bright light to all who knew her, loving, smart, compassionate and full of joy and enthusiasm for life and other people." And humble beyond measure. As testament to the esteem in which Kameron was held, public condolence messages have poured in from, among many, The Benjamin School, LSU, Phi Mu, and the family's home church, Brenton Southern Baptist.

The greater Raleigh County community hosted host a prayer vigil for the victims of this tragedy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Raleigh County Armory, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, W.Va., at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12. All who wish to share our celebration of these wonderful lives are welcome to attend.

Kameron's survivors include her mother and stepfather, Kelly Cline Fama and Phillip George Fama of Mooresville, N.C.; a sister and brother-in-law, Candice Cline Kenan and James Graham Kenan of Charleston, S.C.; three brothers, Christopher Logan Cline, Alex Tanner Cline of North Palm Beach, Fla., and Ethan Phillip Fama of Mooresville, N.C.; grandparents who died before her are Casey Eugene and Sybial Maxine Cantrell of Clendenin, Paul and Lassie Cline, and step-grandparents George and Mary Ann Fama of Beckley.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that charitable donations be sent to either Powercross, www.powercross.org, a ministry for student athletes at 1133 West Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677, or to the YMCA of Beckley - Raleigh County, www.ymcaswv.com, 121 East Main Street, Beckley, WV 25801. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019