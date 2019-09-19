Home

Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
KAREN ANN BELCHER, 56, of Campbells Creek, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Karen was born in Baltimore, Md., on April 5, 1963, to the late Howard L. and Louanna Holliday Lykins. She was the manager of Sam's Hot Dogs in Charleston.
She is survived by the love of her life her daughter, Brandi Belcher of Charleston; sister, Lynn Blaylock of Tad; brother, Rowdy Lykins of Charleston; caregiver, Brittany Blaylock of Charleston; and a host of family and friends.
At Karen's request, cremation has been honored and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019
