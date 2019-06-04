

KAREN HANSON, 48, died after a long fight with Ovarian Cancer on June 1, 2019 at her home in South Charleston, West Virginia, surrounded by her husband, family, and friends.

She was born on January 17, 1971 and married her loving and devoted husband, Adrian H. Hanson on November 8, 1996. Karen worked for the Department of Environmental Protection for the State of West Virginia for 23 years and enjoyed the time spent there with all of her colleagues.

Karen is survived by her husband and their dog, Maxwell Heath; her mother, Jo Ann Wallace Ewing; and father, Jack L. Ewing, of South Charleston; brother, Randy L. Ewing and Anne of Louisville, Kentucky; sister, Dr. Kimberly F. Ewing and husband, Dr. D. Kevin Boggess of Charleston, West Virginia, Michael R. Ewing and Cheryl of Columbia, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Lana J. Hanson Krieps and Jonathan of Raleigh, North Carolina; and brother-in-laws, Eric W. Hanson and Kevin L. Hanson and Jennifer, all of Charleston, West Virginia; as well as, ten nieces, three nephews, and multiple great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be privately held. Memorial donations may be made in Karen's name to Hospice via a secured online donation at https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-donation/ or to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, West Virginia, 25387.

A special thanks to Dr. Michael Schiano and Dr. Steven Bush; Women's and Children's Emergency Department; the Women's and Children's GYN Floor; as well as, Dr. Kevin Boggess, Nurse, Kim Cyrus, and CNA, Holly Clark of HospiceCare.

Condolences may be emailed to Adrian Hanson at [email protected]

