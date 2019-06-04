Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Cremations Of West Virginia
413 D St
South Charleston, WV 25303
(681) 265-2316
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Hanson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Hanson Obituary

KAREN HANSON, 48, died after a long fight with Ovarian Cancer on June 1, 2019 at her home in South Charleston, West Virginia, surrounded by her husband, family, and friends.
She was born on January 17, 1971 and married her loving and devoted husband, Adrian H. Hanson on November 8, 1996. Karen worked for the Department of Environmental Protection for the State of West Virginia for 23 years and enjoyed the time spent there with all of her colleagues.
Karen is survived by her husband and their dog, Maxwell Heath; her mother, Jo Ann Wallace Ewing; and father, Jack L. Ewing, of South Charleston; brother, Randy L. Ewing and Anne of Louisville, Kentucky; sister, Dr. Kimberly F. Ewing and husband, Dr. D. Kevin Boggess of Charleston, West Virginia, Michael R. Ewing and Cheryl of Columbia, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Lana J. Hanson Krieps and Jonathan of Raleigh, North Carolina; and brother-in-laws, Eric W. Hanson and Kevin L. Hanson and Jennifer, all of Charleston, West Virginia; as well as, ten nieces, three nephews, and multiple great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be privately held. Memorial donations may be made in Karen's name to Hospice via a secured online donation at https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-donation/ or to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, West Virginia, 25387.
A special thanks to Dr. Michael Schiano and Dr. Steven Bush; Women's and Children's Emergency Department; the Women's and Children's GYN Floor; as well as, Dr. Kevin Boggess, Nurse, Kim Cyrus, and CNA, Holly Clark of HospiceCare.
Condolences may be emailed to Adrian Hanson at [email protected]
Affordable Cremations of West Virginia is honored to handle the Hanson family's arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now