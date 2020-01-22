|
KAREN MARIE BRITTON, age 67, of Waxhaw, N.C., formerly from Charleston, W.Va., passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C.
Karen was a graduate of Charleston High School, Class of 1971. She retired from Columbia Gas Transmission after over 25 years of faithful service. While living in Charleston, W.Va., Karen was a member at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, and upon her move, she transferred her membership to Steel Hill A.M.E. Zion in Lancaster, S.C. Karen was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars, and she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family including her dog, Cody. Karen also loved attending yard sales. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Britton Sr.; parents, William and Mary Harbin; brother, Robert L. Harbin; stepson, David Britton; and her dog, Cody.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Jeffrey) Stevenson and Belinda Britton of Waxhaw, N.C.; stepdaughters, Diana (Robert) Dawkins of Cheverly, Md., and Lisa Canada of High Point, N.C.; stepson, John Britton Jr. of Alpharetta, Ga.; sister, Virginia Harbin of Charleston, W.Va.; brothers, Tyrone Hall of Detroit, Mich., Spencer (Jackie) Netter of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Phillip (Jennie) Sewards of Charleston, W.Va.; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, January 25, at New Covenant Baptist Church, 1404 First Avenue, Charleston, W.Va., with the Reverend James Mosley officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior, at the church.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Piedmont Medical Center and Fresenius Kidney Care of Fort Mill, S.C.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 22, 2020