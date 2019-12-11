|
|
KAREN NANCY GRESH was born to Carolyn and Edward Del Grande on November 13th, 1958.
Karen will forever be remembered as one of the most loving and caring people to walk this earth. She always went above and beyond to help everyone in her life, providing her love and support to so many friends and family members in their times of need.
Karen was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and raised in Charleston, West Virginia. She attended John Adams Junior High and George Washington High School. She pursued a degree in Accounting at the West Virginia Wesley University where she was an active member of Alpha Xi Delta. She graduated in 1981 and shortly thereafter passed the CPA exam on her first attempt.
Her first job was at Berlin, Karem and Ramos, a firm in Silver Spring where she made many lifelong friends and met her husband John. Together, they went on to found the successful company Perfect Fit Custom Shutters. Her love for helping others was abundantly clear through her work and her company. Not with just the care she had for each customer, but in the love and appreciation she showed towards her employees. She truly considered each and every person at Perfect Fit a member of her family. The same attitude carried over to the community that surrounded Karen. She was an avid community activist, volunteering every time the opportunity arose. A devoted mother, mentor and friend, the opportunities she provided and impact she made on the lives of those around her are immeasurable.
Karen struggled with depression for many years. Those by her side in recent years knew the courage and strength she showed every day. She was well loved by friends and family and had a strong network of support, but in the end, the pain was unbearable. On the afternoon of December 2nd, 2019, she succumbed to her disease.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard, and parents, Carolyn and Edward. Richard was her closest friend and they are together once again in heaven.
Karen is survived by sister Patricia Lynn, brother John Stephen, sons Steven Edward and Andrew John, and spouse John Vincent.
A celebration of life will be held on January 25, 2020. Details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Karen can be made to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and/or NAMI: Maryland. This incredible organization helped Karen over the last few years and she made many friends through their support and outreach programs.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 11, 2019