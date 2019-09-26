|
|
KAREN SUE (COLLINS) ALDERMAN, 61 years young, of Kimberly, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019. Karen fought a long hard battle with breast cancer for seven-plus years.
She was born at Montgomery General Hospital on August 20, 1958, to her proud parents, Clyde Collins and Gladys (Manley) Collins. Karen was preceded in death by her father.
Karen was in the first graduating class of Valley High School in 1977. She continued her educational path by entering the field of nursing and graduated from the LPN program at the Fayette County School of Practical Nursing. Karen dedicated 30-plus years as an LPN touching many lives in a profession she dearly loved. She also enjoyed and was very talented with turning yarn into beautiful afghans with a crochet hook and making beautiful quilts that our family will always cherish. She always liked a good meal and watching her soap opera after a hard day at work.
Karen was wonderful mother and grandmother and was always very proud of her children and her grandchildren for their many accomplishments in life. She will be truly missed by all she has touched in her short 61 years on earth.
Karen is survived by her mother, Gladys (Manley) Collins; companion of 22 years, Robert Coleman; sisters, Diana Morton (Jerry) and Lisa Rhodes; children, Sarah Edelman (John), Ernest Collins (Angel), Ann Edwards (Chad), Melissa Alderman; grandchildren, William Loeffler, Aaron Prather, Caleb Edwards, Emily Edwards, Elijah Collins and Hannah and John James Edelman; and many more loved family and friends.
To respect Karen's wishes, the family will have a private celebration of her life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and to respect Karen and her family's wishes, donations can be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, West Virginia 25312-2536.
The family gives a special thanks to her caregivers.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, West Virginia, is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 26, 2019