Bartlett-Chapman Funeral Home Llc
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Karen Sue Cantley

KAREN SUE CANTLEY, 70, of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Cantley family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 26 to June 28, 2019
