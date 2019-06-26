|
KAREN SUE CANTLEY, 70, of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Cantley family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 26 to June 28, 2019
