KAREN SUE CARTE, 52 of Charleston, passed away July 22, 2019 at CAMC General Hospital following a short illness.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Glen and Dottie Atha Jones; brother, Roger Jones; and grandson, Hunter Carte.
Surviving are her husband, Thomas Carte; daughters, Jenny Marie Carte of Point Pleasant, Samantha Carte of Charleston; brother, David Jones of Pond Gap; sisters, Diane McAfee of Joe's Creek, Betty Balser of Montgomery; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
In honoring Karen's cremation wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019