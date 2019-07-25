Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Karen Carte
Karen Sue Carte


1966 - 2019
Karen Sue Carte Obituary
KAREN SUE CARTE, 52 of Charleston, passed away July 22, 2019 at CAMC General Hospital following a short illness.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Glen and Dottie Atha Jones; brother, Roger Jones; and grandson, Hunter Carte.
Surviving are her husband, Thomas Carte; daughters, Jenny Marie Carte of Point Pleasant, Samantha Carte of Charleston; brother, David Jones of Pond Gap; sisters, Diane McAfee of Joe's Creek, Betty Balser of Montgomery; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
In honoring Karen's cremation wishes, there will be no services.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019
