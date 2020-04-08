Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Sue Ray


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Sue Ray Obituary
KAREN SUE RAY, 65, of Kenna, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born October 20, 1954, in Kanawha County, a daughter of the late Thadus and Emily Goff.
Karen retired from Jackson General Hospital with 23 years of service, where she worked in the kitchen.
She is survived by her husband, Larry D. Ray; brothers, William "Bill" Goff of Sissonville and Joe Goff of South Carolina; stepchildren, Bradford Lee Ray of Charleston and Darrin Wade Ray (Sheryl) of Kenna; two granchildren and one great-granchild. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Goff, and a sister, Judy Carol Lanham Burgess.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Home Health nurse, Kim, and the rest of the girls, as well as Hospice Nurse, Candice, and all other helpers. They were a godsend. Also, thank you to Joyce White for all her help in our time of need.
Due to concerns with COVID-19 pandemic, private family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, W.Va. A memorial service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice in Karen's name.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuenralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -