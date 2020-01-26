Home

Karen Sue Shreve


1971 - 2020
Karen Sue Shreve Obituary
A beloved daughter, KAREN SUE SHREVE, left this world on January 21, 2020.
Karen Sue was funny, outgoing, fiercely loyal to her friends and family. We will always remember her infectious smile and generous personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.
Karen Sue was born January 7, 1971, to Frank and Linda Shreve of Nitro. She leaves behind her brother, Frank Shreve and his wife Karla of Camden, S.C.; Fianc , Kenny Cutlip of Dunbar; Aunt and Godmother, Mary Wade of Dunbar; her beloved dog, Mad Dog; aunts, uncles, cousins and many very cherished friends.
A Memorial will be held in Dunbar sometime in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Karen Sue's name to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), www. ASPCA.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting the Shreve family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020
