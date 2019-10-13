|
KAREN SUE STONE, "Ka-Ka," 71, of Barboursville, passed away peacefully October 10, 2019, with her family by her side.
Karen was born in St. Albans to the late Jackson Eli "Jack" Martin and Awilda "Ann" Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Shawn Edward Stone, 19; her husband of 47 years, Larry Edward Stone; and her brother, Willis "Haney" Martin, who passed away July 30, 2016.
Survivors include her daughter, Heather Sue Carnes (Jason Alan Carnes) of Barboursville; sisters, Mary Beth Chandler of St. Albans and Jane Holland (Michael Holland) of Sissonville; and brother, John Martin (Martha Ann Martin) of St. Albans.
Karen was a graduate of St. Albans High School in 1966 and received her bachelor's from West Virginia State University and went on to receive a Master of Science from Marshall University. Karen was a retired teacher of 39 years.
Karen had a unique laugh that you could pick out of a crowd. She loved her family and her friends and always tried to set a positive example for those around her. Teaching was her passion. She had the honor to pass along the torch of teaching to her son-in-law, Jason Alan Carnes.
Celebration of Karen's life will be 7 p.m. Monday, October 14, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va., with Mr. Jim Woods officiating. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019