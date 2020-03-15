Home

Karl Duane Adkins Obituary

KARL DUANE ADKINS was born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 26, 1961, to James and Donna Adkins. He was a graduate of South Charleston High School and was employed by CAMC before retiring in 2012.
On March 9, 2020, Karl departed this life to be with his father, James E. Adkins, and grandparents, James E. and Elizabeth Adkins, and Robert and Carrie Jones.
Karl was an Ohio State University football and Kentucky WildCat men's basketball fan.
He leaves to cherish, his mother, Donna Adkins; sisters, Tonya Adkins, Levi Smoot; brother, James Adkins; daughter, Dominique Adkins; son, Tim Adkins; grandson, Keshaun Adkins; granddaughters, Samaya Adkins, Jamijah Adkins, Trinity Adkins; nieces, Merissa Adkins, Keisha Hawkins, Ashley Adkins, Naela Honeycutt, Marlee Bell, La'Niya Riley, Te'Kaijah Knight; nephews, Zavion Claire, Andrew Smoot, Noah Adkins, Hendrix Bell; special friend, Vince Hall; special cousins, Frank Roy, Danny Dyess; and a host of aunts, uncles and friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020
