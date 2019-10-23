|
KATELYN DAWN WEESE, 23, of Glenville, departed this life on October 20, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, following injuries sustained in an automobile collision. Funeral service will be at the Ellyson Mortuary Inc., 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, W.Va., at 1 p.m. Friday, October 25. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary in Glenville. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of Katelyn Dawn Weese with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 23, 2019