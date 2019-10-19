|
KATHERINE ADA RICE, 70, of Barrett, W.Va., born April 20, 1949, went home to be with the Lord October 10, 2019.
She was a retired cosmetologist and a security officer for Guard Co. She was a member of Bigson Freewill Baptist Church, Van, W.Va., and a Life member of Daniel Boone Post 5578 Ladies Auxiliary of Madison, W.Va. She loved to spend time at her camp on the New River and enjoyed traveling. She loved spending time with her two children, four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, John Coy and Nellie Imogene Ellison Price; a daughter, Jenny Rice; two brothers and one sister.
Those left to carry on her Memory are her Loving husband of 46 years, Larry G. Rice; brother, Bobby G. Price (Kathie) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sister, Pat Price Jarrell (Richard) of Richfield, Ohio; her son, David Price (Cindy) of Seth, W.Va.; her daughter, Angel Rice of Barrett, W.Va.; four granddaughters, Davie Scott (Benji) of Seth, W.Va., Cheyann Green of Madison, W.Va., CieAira Green of Barrett, W.Va., and Laura Patrick of Madison, W.Va.; five great-grandchildren, Austin, Haylee, Wyatt and Keaton Scott of Seth, W.Va., and Jasper Woodie of Barrett, W.Va.
Services will be held at Bigson Freewill Baptist Church, Van, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19. Friends and family may come one hour prior. Rev. Jack Kinder and Post 5578 Ladies Auxiliary will be presiding with graveside service to follow at Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va.
The family would like to give a special thanks to CAMC Memorial nursing staff, Genesis Teays Valley Center and Kanawha Hospice Care for the loving care of our wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 19, 2019