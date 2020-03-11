|
KATHERINE J. "KATHY" BUSH, 61, of Charleston, passed away in her home on Thursday, March 5, 2020, following a courageous fight against her 2018 metastatic breast cancer diagnosis. She was born January 17, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Joseph Rogers and Judith Via (Hendrix) Xenos. She was a graduate of Huntington East High School and held a Master of History from Marshall University.
Kathy was a nationally recognized teacher in the Kanawha Valley (Charleston Catholic High School, Cedar Grove Middle School and George Washington High School) for almost 30 years. She will be remembered for her civic engagement; passion for education and U.S. History; quirky sense of humor; and love of animals, travel, and delicious food.
She is survived by her husband, James Bush; son, Joseph Hamsher; daughter and son-in-law, Emily Hamsher Kindred and Jonathan Kindred; stepmother, Sandra Folsom; brothers, John Hendrix (Larry Landers), J. Craig Rogers (Melinda), Bruce Hendrix (Kevin Chaney); John and Joyce Bush and family; special friend, Tina Campbell Haynes; her "Angels", Azareen, Deb, Jeannie, Jennifer, and Laura; and three decades of former students who will forever be her "kids". In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Tom Hendrix and Jon Patrick Rogers.
A short celebration in memory of Kathy's life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Snodgrass Funeral Home beginning at 4 p.m. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (adoptcharleston.com/); Manna Meal (mannameal.org); West Virginia Health Right (wvhealthright.org/), or HospiceCare of West Virginia (hospicecarewv.org/).
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020