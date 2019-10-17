|
KATHERINE FAYE LEMON, 88, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV.
She had worked several years at Van Buren's in Nitro and as a hostess at the Plaza Lounge, Dunbar.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Carl J. and Eunice Higginbotham; her sister, Jean; her brothers, Edward and Gerald.
She is survived by her children, Jimmy A. Lemon of Crown Point, IN, Eddie Lemon of Nitro, Kathy Lemon of St. Albans, Jeff Lemon of Hurricane, Kimberly Wandling of Pliny, Todd Lemon of Nitro, Kara Williams of St. Albans; sister, Janet Cunningham of Hurricane; brother, Junior Higginbotham of Dunbar, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Honoring Katherine's wishes, she will be cremated, and no services are scheduled.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting Katherine's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019