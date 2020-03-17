|
|
KATHERINE PORTS TURNER, 99, of Dunbar, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House-West in South Charleston.
She was born in Clifton Forge, VA to the late Edgar and Fanny Turner. Katherine was formerly employed by the Jackson Herald and was an avid fan of the Charleston based baseball teams of the past. She also enjoyed needlepoint and loved cooking for family and friends. She had a wonderful heart and was thought to have never met a stranger.
Along with her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow W. Turner; daughters, Lana Turner and Rita Sigmon; and sister, Bessie Gardner.
Katherine is survived by her sons, Blaine and Thomas (Mary) Turner; grandchildren, Jack (Nancy) Sigmon, John (Kim) Wilson Turner, John Gosnell Turner, Thomas (Treva) Turner II, Darby (Larry) Barwick, Brian (Kristi) Turner and Kristin (Jon) Tait; 16 great-grandchildren; 10 great great-grandchildren and 1 great great-great-grandchild.
A gathering among family and friends to Honor the Life of Katherine Ports Turner will be held between 6 and 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston with an internment at Cunningham Memorial Park of Saint Albans taking place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to www.visionaware.org.
Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is honored to be assisting the family at this time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 17, 2020